Truck fire closes stretch of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County

A truck fire closed a stretch of the Northeast Extension on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on April 15 on I-476 North. Video obtained by NBC10 shows a truck on fire. Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire.

I-476 North is currently closed between Quakertown Exit #44 and Lehigh Valley Exit #56 due to the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.