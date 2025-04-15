Pennsylvania

Truck fire closes stretch of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County

A truck fire closed I-476 North between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits on Tuesday, April 15, 2025

By David Chang

A truck fire closed a stretch of the Northeast Extension on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on April 15 on I-476 North. Video obtained by NBC10 shows a truck on fire. Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire.

Photo Credit: Anthony Klucznik

I-476 North is currently closed between Quakertown Exit #44 and Lehigh Valley Exit #56 due to the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

