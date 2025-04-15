NJ Congressman Norcross in intensive care, has sepsis, doctor says

New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross is hospitalized and is in intensive care, his office said Tuesday, following a recent medical event.

According to a statement from Norcross' office, the Congressman was taken to Cooper University Hospital on Monday, April 7, 2025, following a medical incident that required hospitalization in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Upon his arrival, Eric Kupersmith, chief physician executive at Cooper University Health Care, said Norcross was diagnosed with a gallbladder infection, known as cholangitis, but it had progressed to sepsis -- a condition the can occur when the body responds improperly to an infection, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"The Cooper medical team was able to remove the gallstone and is treating the infection and its complications. Congressman Norcross is responding well to treatment, but faces an extended recovery that could require physical rehabilitation. He remains in intensive care," said Kupersmith in a statement.

While Norcross is hospitalized, his offices in New Jersey and in Washington D.C. will remain open for constituants.

His office said Tuesday that Norcross is in regular contact with members of his staff and he is "monitoring circumstances in the Capitol and in the district."

His office shared that Norcross' family appreciate everyone's support and well wishes.

Norcross' office did not note when the Congressman might be released from the hospital, but said that it would provide updates "as warranted."