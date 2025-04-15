Pennsylvania

Strong winds lead to outages, damage, delays throughout Pennsylvania

A Wind Advisory is causing storm damage and power outages throughout the Pennsylvania region

By David Chang

Powerful wind gusts are causing power outages, damage and delays throughout the region.

SEPTA’s regional rail service on the Media/Wawa Line was suspended until further notice late Tuesday afternoon due to trees that fell on wires near the Moylan-Rose Valley Station in Nether Providence Township, Pennsylvania.

SEPTA's West Trenton Regional Rail service is also suspended between Yardley and West Trenton stations due to a downed tree on overhead wires.

PECO and PPL also reported the following power outage numbers as of 4:40 p.m.:

PECO

Montgomery County: 8,869 customers

Chester County: 1,978 customers

Bucks County: 4,040 customers

PPL

Lehigh County: 3,592 customers

Berks County: 1,599 customers

Bucks County: 1,980 customers

A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for the entire region until 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Viewers reported downed trees throughout the region with the heaviest damage in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson for Berks County Emergency Services released a statement on the damage around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"While call volume has diminished, we are now handling hundreds of calls of a fairly minor (but important) nature. Fire resources are very busy throughout the county, with some jurisdictions having dozens of calls pending the availability of field resources to handle them," the spokesperson wrote on Facebook. "If you have a trees or wires down/leaning, stay away, do your best to keep others away if you can, and expect that it will be some time until fire resources may arrive. Do not call 9-1-1 again unless the situation gets worse/changes."

Deb Walker
Storm damage in Mohnton, Pennsylvania. Credit: Deb Walker

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

