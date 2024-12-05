Another award for Saquon Barkley's 2024 trophy case

Saquon Barkley’s 2024 trophy case is getting pretty full.

The Eagles’ star running back has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, which should surprise absolutely no one.

During November, Barkley led the NFL in rushing yards (626) and scrimmage yards (777) and led the conference in scrimmage touchdowns with six.

This is Barkley’s first Player of the Month honor of his career. He’s the second Eagles’ running back to win Player of the Month and the first since LeSean McCoy took it for December of 2013. Barkley won Player of the Week twice in November and has won the award four times in 2024.

Here’s a look back at Barkley’s month:

Week 9 vs. Jaguars: 27 carries, 159 yards, 1 TD, 3 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD

Week 10 at Cowboys: 14 carries, 66 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards

Week 11 vs. Commanders: 26 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 52 yards

Week 12 at Rams: 26 carries, 255 yards, 2 TDs; 4 catches 47 yards

Through 12 games this season, Barkley leads the NFL with 1,499 rushing yards. He has 1,766 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. He’s entering Week 14 with a chance to break the Eagles’ single-season rushing mark against the Panthers. He needs just 109 yards to break that record set by LeSean McCoy.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ trophy case in 2024:

Week 1 - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 7 - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 9 - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 10 - Zack Baun - NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 12 - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 13 - Braden Mann - NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

November - Saquon Barkley - NFC Offensive Player of the Week

