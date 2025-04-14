Man sought after sexually assaulting girl, 12, in Wissahickon, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are hoping to public can help identify a man who, investigators believe, sexually abused a 12-year-old girl and attempted to to get her into his vehicle during an incident that happened in the city's Wissahickon neighborhood on March 20, 2025.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:24 a.m. on March 20, 2025, when a 12-year-old girl told police a man approached her on the 200 block of East Salaignac Street and sexually assaulted her.

During the incident, officials said, the man tried to get the girl to get into his vehicle, a white SUV, that was parked on the block.

Police officials describe the man as being about 35 to 40 years old and wearing a black and gray checkered hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants with an emblem on the left leg and white sneakers during the time the incident occurred.

He was likely driving a white SUV, possibly a 2018 Kia Sorento, officials said.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or the department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252.