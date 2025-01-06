Packers will be without one of their top wide receivers vs. Eagles

The Packers will be without big-play wide receiver Christian Watson when they face the Eagles in a wild-card playoff game Sunday at the Linc.

Watson suffered a torn ACL in his knee early in the second quarter of the Packers’ season-ending loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Watson caught 29 passes for 620 yards and two touchdowns this year. His 21.4 per-catch average was highest by a Packer since Hall of Famer (and former Eagle) James Lofton averaged 22.0 yards per catch in 1984.

Twelve of Watson’s 29 catches went for 20 yards or more, including five of at least 40 yards, 5th-most in the league this year.

Receiver Jayden Reed led the Packers with 55 catches for 857 yards and six touchdowns, and tight end Tucker Kraft was next with 50-for-707 and seven TDs.

Their balanced attack also includes wide receivers Romeo Doubs (46-for-601, 4 TDs) and Dontayvion Wicks (39-for-415, 5 TDs) and running back Josh Jacobs (36-for-342, 1 TD).

Packers quarterback Julian Love also got hurt Sunday but said after the game he doesn’t expect his hand and elbow injury to sideline him for the Eagles game. Malik Willis finished up for the Packers Sunday.

Watson has 98 receptions for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons since the Packers drafted him in the second round in 2022 out of North Dakota State. His 16.9 average is 3rd-highest among active players, behind Alec Pierce of the Colts (17.6) and former Packer Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Saints.

Watson caught three passes for 13 yards and a two-yard touchdown against the Eagles on opening day in São Paulo. One of his five career 100-yard games came against the Eagles at the Linc in 2022, when he caught four passes for 110 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown.

Watson’s father Tim, the Packers’ 6th-round pick in 1993, played in three games for the Eagles in 1997.

