Police search for 2 young children who went missing in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police and Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two young children who went missing earlier in the week.

Keisha Robinson, 3, and Keitrel Robinson, 2, were both in Philadelphia on April 6, 2025, and have been missing since then. Police said they were last known to be in the custody of Zulayha Robinson, 31.

Police believe both children may be at risk of harm or injury.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Keisha Robinson is 3-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. Keitrel Robinson is 2-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. Zulayha Robinson is described as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two children, please immediately call 911 or Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3180.