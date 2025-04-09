Philadelphia

Police search for 2 young children who went missing in Philadelphia

Keisha Robinson, 3, and Keitrel Robinson, 2, were last see on April 6, 2025, in the custody of 31-year-old Zulayha Robinson in Philadelphia, police said

Philadelphia Police and Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two young children who went missing earlier in the week.

Keisha Robinson, 3, and Keitrel Robinson, 2, were both in Philadelphia on April 6, 2025, and have been missing since then. Police said they were last known to be in the custody of Zulayha Robinson, 31.

Police believe both children may be at risk of harm or injury.

L to R: Keisha Robinson, Keitrel Robinson, Zulayha Robinson
Keisha Robinson is 3-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. Keitrel Robinson is 2-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. Zulayha Robinson is described as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two children, please immediately call 911 or Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3180.

