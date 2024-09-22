Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles down 2 offensive linemen against Saints in New Orleans

By Dave Zangaro

NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles are down two starting offensive linemen as they try to pick up a win over the Saints.

Both Mekhi Becton and Lane Johnson had to leave Sunday’s game in the first half. Becton has been replaced by Tyler Steen and Johnson has been replaced by Fred Johnson.

Johnson has been ruled out with a concussion, while Becton has a finger injury. Becton is officially questionable to return but didn't start the second half.

Here’s the Eagles offensive line right now:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Cam Jurgens

RG Tyler Steen 

RT Fred Johnson

Becton returned from the locker room in the second quarter and put a helmet on but did not re-enter the game after testing out his injury with a trainer and chatting with OL coach Jeff Stoutland.

The Eagles also say receiver Britain Covey (shoulder) has been ruled out. Without Covey, the Eagles’ punt returner is rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean. He fair-caught his only attempt so far.

Remember, the Eagles came into this game without receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring). You can argue that Brown and Johnson are the two most important non-quarterbacks on the Eagles’ roster.

