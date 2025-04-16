Man dead, another hurt after shooting outside Center City hookah lounge: Police

A 77-year-old man is dead, and a 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a double shooting outside a hookah bar in Center City, police said.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, just before 2 a.m., officers responded to several reports of a shooting near 17th and Chestnut Streets.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people in a dark-colored SUV, Small shared. A 77-year-old man was found half in the driver's seat, and his upper body was outside lying on the street. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the back of his head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene at 2:12 a.m.

According to Small, the second person, a 22-year-old man, was in the backseat of the SUV. He was taken to the hospital by police, and he was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his arm, leg, and abdomen.

Small said the vehicle that the victims were in was on the 1700 block of Chestnut St., but the shooting took place around the corner, about one block away on the 100 block of S. 18th St., in front of a hookah lounge.

Small added that the entire incident was captured on private surveillance cameras.

Investigators found four spent shell casings on the sidewalk in front of a hookah lounge, Small shared.

Small said that they believe the 22-year-old man had just exited the hookah lounge bar, and after he left, he got into the backseat of a large SUV. That's when a second vehicle pulled up behind that SUV, and at least two men got out of it and began firing shots.

"So we know four shots were fired, striking not only the 77-year-old who we believe was driving that vehicle but also the 22-year-old who just exited the hookah lounge and was getting into the back seat," Small said. "Now, although the 77-year-old was shot, what appears to be in the back of his head, he was able to drive from the scene north on 18th Street and then make a right turn to go east on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street and while driving that vehicle after being shot, his vehicle jumped the curb, hit a light pole, tearing it off its base and came to rest against another large pole. And that's where police and medics found both of the victims."

Small said, according to witnesses, they saw that the shooters had gotten out of a dark or black Jeep Grand Cherokee with possible Massachusetts tags. They were last seen going westbound on Samson Street from 18th Street.