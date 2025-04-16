Raccoon gets into fight with NJ neighbor's dog, tests positive for rabies

Residents in one South Jersey neighborhood came across a raccoon that tested positive for rabies, according to the Camden County Health Department.

A resident in Collingswood, New Jersey, called animal control after their dog got into a fight with a raccoon at their home on Tuesday, April 8, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

The animal control officers were not able to find the raccoon, according to officials.

The next day, on April 9, another Collingswood resident reported an incident involving a raccoon while out for a walk, county officials explained.

Health officials said that the animal control officer was able to find and capture the raccoon and sent it to be tested for rabies.

The lab where the raccoon was sent for testing confirmed that it was rabid, officials said.

“Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment,” Commissioner Virginia Betteridge said. “If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention.”

At this time, county officials said they are not sure if the raccoons from these two incidents are the same one or if there is another one out there still, but since they happened close together it is believed they are the same.

The dog received a rabies booster shot and is under observation for 45 days. The residents who were possibly exposed to the rabid raccoon are getting treated.

Tips to protect your pet from rabies:

Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. They may be unvaccinated and could be infected by the disease.

Tips to protect yourself from rabies: