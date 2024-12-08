Eagles inactives: Tristin McCollum to make 1st career start

Eagles backup safety Tristin McCollum is expected to make his first NFL start on Sunday as the Eagles host the Carolina Panthers.

Starter Reed Blankenship suffered a concussion last week in Baltimore and was ruled out Friday. McCollum, 25, stepped in last Sunday after the concussion and played well. McCollum has played in 12 career games but today will be his first start.

Here’s the full list of inactives for the Eagles:

S Reed Blankenship (concussion)

S Sydney Brown (knee)

WR Britain Covey (neck)

QB Tanner McKee

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Nick Gates

Without Covey, expect rookie nickel cornerback Cooper DeJean to assume punt return duties. He took over that job earlier in the season when Covey was on IR.

Both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Darius Slay (concussion) are making their returns in this game. Smith missed two games and Slay missed one but both were not given game statuses and will be back on the field this Sunday.

The Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert on Sunday and for at least the next three weeks. Goedert (knee) was placed on IR on Saturday. But the Eagles will still have three tight ends in this game with Grant Calcaterra, C.J. Uzomah and E.J. Jenkins.

On Saturday, the Eagles signed Jenkins to their 53-man roster. They also elevated safety Andre’ Sam and fullback Khari Blasingame. All three of them are active for this game. The Eagles just brought in Blasingame this week and got the veteran up to speed quickly.

