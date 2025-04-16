Center City Philadelphia

Fire tears through outdoor patio on Center City high-rise building

Fire crews worked early Wednesday to extinguish a fire that enveloped a patio atop a high-rise building near 30th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Center City Philadelphia

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A patio high over Center City Philadelphia burned as a fire tore through an outdoor patio on a high-rise building in Center City Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

NBC10's skycams captured images as people rushed to clear the area as a fire could be seen on an outdoor deck at a building located near the intersection of 30th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard at about 3:46 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials have not said what may have caused the fire, nor have they detailed the extent of the damage that may have occurred.

Also, there have been no reports of any injuries from this incident.

AN investigation into the fire is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

