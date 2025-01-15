Embiid still among extensive list of Sixers out for game vs. Knicks 

For the first game of their back-to-back Tuesday night, the Sixers were down eight players.

Six remained listed as out on the injury report the team submitted Wednesday afternoon ahead of a matchup with the Knicks.

Paul George (right ankle soreness) and Tyrese Maxey (left hand sprain) were designated as questionable.

Neither Joel Embiid (left foot sprain) nor Andre Drummond (left toe sprain) have played since the Sixers wrapped up their six-game road trip with a Jan. 4 win over the Nets. Drummond worked out on the Wells Fargo Center floor before the Sixers’ loss Tuesday to the Thunder.

According to Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, Embiid participated in the team’s last practice, which was last Thursday. Nurse has continued to describe Embiid as “day-to-day” when asked about his status.

After hurting his left foot near the end of the Sixers’ Christmas win over the Celtics, Embiid appeared in four of the next five games. He performed quite well, too. The seven-time All-Star averaged 31.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists during that stretch.

Embiid’s played in just total 13 games thus far for the Sixers, who entered Wednesday 11th in the Eastern Conference standings at 15-23. He’s been sidelined by everything from troubles with his left knee and foot to a sinus fracture that’s led him to wear a protective mask in games since Dec. 20.

Without Embiid and Drummond, Guerschon Yabusele and rookie Adem Bona have needed to handle the Sixers' center minutes lately. Two-way contract player Pete Nance even stepped into frontcourt rotation minutes against OKC.

The Sixers' other injured players are Caleb Martin (right groin soreness), KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction), Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain) and Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery).

As of the 1:30 p.m. ET injury report, the 26-15 Knicks’ one player ruled out through injury was Mitchell Robinson, who's yet to play this year following offseason ankle surgery.

New York listed Jalen Brunson (right shoulder soreness) as probable and Karl-Anthony Towns (sprained right thumb) and Jericho Sims (lower back spasms) as questionable.