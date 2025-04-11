Embiid has successful surgery on left knee, Sixers announce 

Joel Embiid underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday, the Sixers announced.

The team said Embiid’s surgery was performed by Jonathan L. Glashow at NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center. The seven-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks.

Embiid considered a variety of options before opting for surgery on his bothersome knee. He was officially ruled out for the season on Feb. 28 and last played on Feb. 22.

Though Embiid had surgery last February on his left lateral meniscus, the knee remained a major issue and he was frustrated by recurring swelling. Embiid will end up missing 63 of the Sixers’ 82 games this season.

“There have been those times where sincerely — Joel himself, medical staff — he looks very much on the way toward playing,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said on Feb. 7. “And then primarily, his injury is one where you’re managing his symptoms, swelling and pain. When those things happen, it’s best for him to sit out.

“I know that Joel is doing everything he can and fighting to be out there as much as possible. … On this injury that he had last February and had the procedure on, it’s one that you manage symptoms. We’re optimistic long term, talking to the doctors. … I think we’re at seven, eight, nine, 10 of the top people in the world at this point who all see this as (an injury) that over time will improve. But it’s happened slower than anyone’s anticipated. But we love how Joel’s fighting.”

In general, the 24-56 Sixers never truly stemmed their flow of injuries throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Their season-ending injuries include Embiid, Tyrese Maxey (right finger sprain), Paul George (adductor and left knee), Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery) and Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery).