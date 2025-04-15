Delaware

Fire at recycling center fills sky above Edgemoor, Del., with smoke

Smoke poured from recycling center in Edgemoor, Delaware on Tuesday morning as crews worked to extinguish a fire there

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire at a recycling center filled the air above Edgemoor, Delaware with thick, gray smoke on Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, crews responded at about 6:15 a.m. to Recycling Management Resources, located along Amer Road in Edgemoor, Delaware, as a two-alarm fire tore through a structure there.

As could be seen from the sky on Tuesday, thick smoke billowed into the air as a building on that property burned.

Flames could be seen lapping out of a corner of the roof, as well.

So far, fire officials have not said what may have started this incident. Nor did they say if anyone was injured in the fire.

As of about 7:40 a.m., crews were still working to extinguish the flames.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

