Big 5 Classic

Hear stories from Big 5's biggest names ahead of Philly basketball finale

Drexel, La Salle, Penn, Saint Joseph's, Temple and Villanova college basketball teams have been battling it out to claim the Big 5 Classic titles

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

It might be called the Big 5, but this college basketball tournament actually includes six teams --  Drexel, La Salle, Penn, Saint Joseph's, Temple and Villanova.

Those six Philadelphia-area colleges will face off in triple-headers this weekend -- with the men playing at South Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center and the women facing off at Villanova University's Finneran Pavilion -- in the final games of the 2024 Big 5 Classic.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The women's Big 5 Classic champion will be crowned at the culmination of the Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, tripleheader as Temple and Nova faceoff. Some tickets remain for the women's tourney.

On the men's side, the games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, with La Salle and St. Joe's battling it out for the Big 5 Classic title. Tickets are available for all the men's games and the games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

To get ready for all the action on the court, check out some of the stories of the biggest names behind Philadelphia's Big 5 basketball tournament.

Fran Dunphy is 'Mr. Big 5' as he hopes to lead La Salle to victory

NBC10's Matt DeLucia heads to La Salle University to catch up with Philadelphia college basketball legend Fran Dunphy ahead of the Explorers' next Big 5 showdown. Dunphy says he continues to have fun as he builds his legacy.

This article tagged under:

Big 5 ClassicNCAA basketball
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us