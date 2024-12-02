It might be called the Big 5, but this college basketball tournament actually includes six teams -- Drexel, La Salle, Penn, Saint Joseph's, Temple and Villanova.

Those six Philadelphia-area colleges will face off in triple-headers this weekend -- with the men playing at South Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center and the women facing off at Villanova University's Finneran Pavilion -- in the final games of the 2024 Big 5 Classic.

The women's Big 5 Classic champion will be crowned at the culmination of the Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, tripleheader as Temple and Nova faceoff. Some tickets remain for the women's tourney.

On the men's side, the games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, with La Salle and St. Joe's battling it out for the Big 5 Classic title. Tickets are available for all the men's games and the games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

To get ready for all the action on the court, check out some of the stories of the biggest names behind Philadelphia's Big 5 basketball tournament.

Fran Dunphy is 'Mr. Big 5' as he hopes to lead La Salle to victory

NBC10's Matt DeLucia heads to La Salle University to catch up with Philadelphia college basketball legend Fran Dunphy ahead of the Explorers' next Big 5 showdown. Dunphy says he continues to have fun as he builds his legacy.