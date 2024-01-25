It's going to be a big day for Philadelphia's City Council, as the body is set to hold its first meeting of the new year -- all in-person, undoing restrictions set during the pandemic -- as well as welcoming new members and a new council president.

When new president Kenyatta Johnson, of the city's 2nd councilmanic district, bangs the gavel it will be the first time since 2012 that someone other than former council president Darrell Clarke will do it. And, Johnson will preside over a session with four new councilmembers and a body that will include 14 democrats, two members of the Working Families Party and one sole republican -- 10th district councilmember Brian O'Neill.

The meeting is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

A return to form

And, along with being the first fully in-person session since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March of 2020, council is planning to bring back "all of the Council traditions" that were put on hold during the pandemic.

“It is a new day for the Philadelphia City Council,” President Johnson said, in a statement released ahead of Thursday's meeting. “This first Council session in Council chambers is going to be exciting for all of my colleagues to experience a traditional Council session. It is also a signal to all Philadelphians that City Council is fully open once again and accessible to the people.”

Along with the in-person meeting, City Council is resuming the practice of meeting in the Council Caucus Room, across the hall from Council's chambers, prior to each Thursday Council session.

A statement from Johnson's office said that this session is intended to let members of City Council "members use the meeting to "discuss and gain clarity on what bills and resolutions will be introduced or voted on during that day’s meeting."

Councilmembers haven't met in a caucus session since March of 2020.

New councilmembers

For four new councilmembers -- Jeffery Young in the fifth councilmanic district, Rue Landau, an at-large councilmember and first openly LGBTQ+ member of the body, councilmember at-large Nina Ahmad and at-large councilmember Nicholas O’Rourke -- will attend their first meeting on Thursday.

Johnson is also bringing back in-person presentations of resolutions to honorees during the start of each Council session and, starting with Thursday's Council session, all committee hearings-- including the upcoming Fiscal Year 2025 City budget hearings ---will be held fully in-person at City Hall.

Johnson's office noted that public committee hearings have been virtual since May 2020.

Landlord accountability bill

On City Council's first meeting of the year, councilmembers are expected to introduce a bill that is aimed at adding accountability for landlords.

The move comes after several shootings during eviction processes last year, including one in which a woman was shot in the head.

NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle was on hand on Wednesday when legislators unveiled the proposed bill.

Protest planned against 76ers arena proposal

Also at City Hall on Thursday morning, the Save Chinatown Coalition plans to protest against an arena proposal that would create 76 Place at Market East -- a new Center City home for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a statement on the protest plan, organizers said they want to show that they opposed the plan and want to hold City Councilman Mark Squilla of the city's first councilmanic district, "accountable to his commitment to ensure 76 Place does not take any city, state, or federal money."

City Council's first meeting of the new year is expected to begin at 10 a.m.