2 killed, several hurt in separate multiple shootings in Southwest Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a violent evening in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and at least another five injured in separate shootings.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Cobbs Creek and 58th Street, as well as the nearby intersection of 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, following a reported shooting that happened at about 10:37 p.m. on Saturday night.

Here, officials said, first responders found two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals and, police officials said, officers also learned another two gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals after being involved in this shooting incident.

As of about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, police officials had only identified the victims as two men and two women, all believed to be in their 20s.

One of the men, officials said, was shot in the neck and he was pronounced at about 11:18 p.m. on Saturday. The other three victims all suffered gunshot wounds to their arms and legs and, officials said, they were all listed in stable condition.

Police have recovered a gun from a private vehicle that transported one of the victims to the hospital, however, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace, investigators aren't yet sure if this weapon is connected to the shooting.

Also, when asked if this incident could be connected to another shooting that happened on that same block the night before, Pace was unsure, but said investigators are working to determine if there if there in a connection.

In that incident, that happened at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday night, a 29-year-old man was shot several times at the intersection of 58th and Elsworth streets. That man, officials said, is hospitalized in stable condition.

So far, according to police, there have been no arrests in these incidents.

NBC10 An officer walks near one of the vehicles involved in a deadly road rage shooting that happened near the intersection of 62nd Street and Grays Avenue on Saturday night.

A second person was killed on Saturday night in another shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, just about a half hour after the early incident.

According to police this shooting, that happened shortly after 11 p.m. near the intersection of 62nd Street and Elmwood Avenue after, what police said, was the result of a road rage incident.

Pace said that police believe, earlier that evening, two vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of 62nd Street and Grays Avenue, when a blue Ford SUV struck a white Jeep SUV.

Rather than exchanging information, Pace said, parties in both vehicles began arguing and eventually exchanged gunfire instead.

Police believe people in both vehicles had firearms and were involved in this shooting incident.

In this shooting, officials said, three people were hit by gunfire, including a man in his 20s, who was killed.

Another victim was in surgery overnight and Pace was unsure the extent of this individual's injuries.

The third victim was shot in the backside and, officials said, they were hospitalized in stable condition.

After the incident, one of the individuals involved in this shootout drove to police headquarters to report the incident.

That person, Pace said, is in custody ad investigators are still working to determine who may have been the aggressor in this shooting and whether or not if any of these individuals were acting in self defense.

All of these shootings remain under investigation, officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.