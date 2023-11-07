Philly City Council election results: Brian O'Neill wins 12th term; Gauthier fends off challenge with ease

The makeup of City Council in Philadelphia is up in the air on Election Night as results come in from across the city.

Here's a look at what we're watching in contested races for district seats, as well as the competitive races for the at-large seats between the Republican Party and the Working Families Party.

O'Neill holds off challenge, wins 12th term

In the 10th District up in the Northeast, Democratic challenger Gary Masino, president of the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 14, failed to unseat Republican incumbent Brian O'Neill.

The Associated Press called the race for O'Neill shortly after 10 p.m.

O'Neill has served on council for more than 40 years. Masino's well-funded, union-backed campaign was not enough to dethrone that type of incumbency.

Gauthier holds off challenge in 3rd District

Jamie Gauthier knows all about winning a seat by challenging a long-time incumbent.

In 2019, she launched a primary challenge against councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, a Democrat who had held the seat since 1992. Blackwell's husband, Lucien, had held the seat in West and Southwest Philly prior to his wife, dating back to 1974.

So it was quite the shocker when Gauthier won her primary against Blackwell, later ascending to the seat uncontested during the general election.

Running for her second term, Gauthier faced a third-party challenge from Jabari Jones of the so-called "West Is Best" party. The Associated Press called the race for Gauthier just before 9:30 p.m.

“I am deeply grateful and proud to be re-elected to serve Philadelphia’s 3rd District." Gauthier said in a statement. "This victory belongs to all who believe in West and Southwest Philadelphia. I want to thank our volunteers, our campaign team, and the over 25 organizations that endorsed our campaign.

"From the Democratic Party to the Working Families Party, from the Building Trades to the Black Clergy of Philadelphia, from Planned Parenthood to One PA, we did this together."

In all of the city's other Council districts, most incumbents will retain their seats with uncontested races.

One exception is in the 5th District, as councilman Darrell Clarke did not seek re-election after more than 20 years on council. Democrat Jeffery Young, an attorney who has previously worked in Clarke's office, will move into the role after running unopposed.

Rue Landau becomes first LGBTQ+ member of Council; at-large races come into focus

In Philadelphia, voters are allowed to vote for five at-large council members, who represent the entire city as opposed to the geographically-focused districts. Seven seats are open in the election in total, with two reserved for a minority party.

As a heavily Democratic city, incumbents and challengers from the Democratic Party secured five of the seven seats, as expected, with the Associated Press making those projections just before 10:30 p.m.

Democrats Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Isaiah Thomas and Jim Harrity along with newcomers Nina Ahmad and Rue Landau all emerged victorious in a wide-open, 27-person Democratic primary in the spring and now have won seats on City Council in the general election

Landau, an attorney and former city official, would be the first openly LGBTQ+ member of City Council.

That leaves Republicans Jim Hasser and Drew Murray vying against members of the Working Families Party for the two spots that remain reserved for minority party candidates.

Hasser and Murray are attempting to topple incumbent Kendra Brooks, council's only member of the Working Families Party, and her fellow Working Families Party member Nicolas O’Rourke, for the open seats. Brooks' win in 2019 was the first by a third-party candidate in city history.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.