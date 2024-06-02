A dozen arrested, officers hurt in mass brawl at NJ drone light show

A dozen people were arrested -- between the ages of 33 and 13 -- were arrested after large groups of people broke into fights during a drone light show to celebrate Gloucester Township Day on Saturday night.

According to police, officer working security began noticing "an influx of juveniles and young adults being dropped off" and began gathering near basketball courts in Veterans’ Memorial Park, along Chews Landing Road in Gloucester Township, NJ, as the community gather for the annual celebration event.

Officials said that, at the time, police estimated the crowd to consist of about 500 people.

At about 8:40 p.m., law enforcement officials said, large groups within the crowd "began fighting each other and running recklessly through the crowd."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police responded and made two arrests for disorderly conduct, officials said.

But, the crowd remained "hostile and disorderly," and, during that time, officials said the township decided to start a drone light show early.

Once the show ended, officials worked to disperse the crowd, yet, officials said, crowds instead moved to the nearby Marketplace Shopping Center, along the 1200 block of Chews Landing Road, were multiple fights broke out.

Law enforcement officials said that, over the next two hours, fights broke out in the parking lot involving juveniles and adults in a large crowd in the parking lot of the shopping center.

In this fighting, at least two people suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene, officials said.

As police were working to disperse this crowd, police said, 33-year-old Ronald Jones, of Camden, rode a bicycle at high speed into a group of officers, striking one officer in the back and knocking them to the ground.

Jones has been charge with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and escape, as officials said, he attempted to slip out of handcuffs when he was being taken into custody.

The officer who was struck by the bicycle received minor injuries, but refused treatment, according to police.

Also, officials said a Gloucester Township officer and a Clementon Borough officer also suffered from minor injuries as they attempted to break up one fights that evening.

Overall, police arrested a total of 12 people -- two men and ten juveniles.

"The lawless of groups of unsupervised juveniles and young people acting with total disregard for others, ruined a great family-oriented event which has taken place to raise funds for the Gloucester Township Scholarship Committee for over 40 years. This type of lawlessness and violent riotous behavior will not be tolerated, and will not define the great community of Gloucester Township," Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a statement.

Along with Jones, police arrested Kevin Coleman, 18, of Pine Hill on charges of disorderly conduct.

Officials also arrested eight boys aged 13 to 17 and two teen girls, both 15-years-old.

Police officials said that nearly 70 Gloucester Township Police Department officers were assigned to or responded to the Gloucester Township Day event, and at least 30 officers from Camden County and Deptford Township responded to assist.

The incident was declared under control at approximately 11:04 p.m., according to police.

Initially, officials reported 11 arrests, but released details on the arrests of 12 individuals. NBC10 has contacted the department for clarification.

However, police officials did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

This article will be updated when new information becomes available.

Saturday's issues follow problems along the Jersey Shore over Memorial Day weekend, after large crowds caused issues in Wildwood and Ocean City, NJ.