What to Know Hon. Patrick Dugan, the President Judge of Philadelphia Municipal Court, announced Wednesday that Marisa Shuter, the city’s current Landlord Tenant Officer (LTO), agreed to suspend all lockouts immediately, according to Martin O’Rourke, the spokesperson for the First Judicial District.

Three reported shootings involving landlord-tenant officers or contractors serving eviction notices have occurred in Philadelphia so far this year, according to officials.

Philadelphia city councilmembers Kendra Brooks (At-Large) and Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) revealed a list of reforms that the Landlord Tenant Office must implement before the eviction suspension is lifted.

Officials suspended eviction lockouts in Philadelphia following three reported shootings in the past four months involving a contractor and officers with the city’s landlord-tenant office.

In a statement obtained by NBC10, O’Rourke said the suspension will continue “until the Court has been assured that the LTO and all of her employees and contractors have received the most up-to-date training in the use of force and all up-to-date de-escalation procedures.”

On Tuesday, at 4:07 p.m., a court-appointed private contractor hired by a landlord-tenant officer shot a 33-year-old woman in the right leg during an eviction, officials said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition while the contractor was taken into custody, police said. Police also recovered a gun, according to investigators.

Police have not yet revealed additional details on what led to the shooting or if the contractor will face charges.

The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported a deputy landlord-tenant officer fired his gun at a tenant’s dog while trying to enforce an eviction at a home on the 5500 block of North American Street in North Philadelphia on June 28. The dog was not injured during the incident and ran away after the shot was fired, according to the Inquirer.

On March 29, a landlord-tenant officer shot a woman in the head during an eviction process in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood, investigators said.

Philadelphia city council members Kendra Brooks (At-Large) and Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) released a statement on Wednesday’s shooting.

“We are heartbroken and angry that a private contractor hired by the landlord-tenant officer shot another tenant during an eviction yesterday. We are relieved that the tenant is in stable condition and wish her a full and speedy recovery,” they wrote. “This afternoon, we asked the Municipal Court to pause landlord-tenant officer operations until we can ensure the basic safety of residents, and we are glad that they agreed to this course of action."

Brooks and Gauthier told the Municipal Court they expect the landlord-tenant office to establish the following policies and guidelines during the eviction pause:

Notify tenants of the date and time of evictions

Training for conducting evictions, including protocols for discharging firearms, appropriate use of force and de-escalation tactics

Public accountability, including a public process to release the names of deputies involved in shootings and investigate conduct when an incident occurs

Brooks and Gauthier said the reforms must be achieved before the eviction pause in Philadelphia is lifted and “must be followed by substantial changes to the policies, practices, and leadership of the landlord-tenant office.”

The council members also called for a written contract between the Municipal Court and the landlord-tenant officer, a plan for providing tenants with city services during a lockout and reforms to the “profit-driven nature of evictions, which incentivizes contractors to evict as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”