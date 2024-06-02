NJ Woman dies following machete attack, boyfriend charged, police say

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have charged a 24-year-old man with murder after a woman -- described by officials as his girlfriend -- died a week after she was attacked with a machete in their Wall Township home.

According to police, on Thursday, May 30, a woman -- who police did not provide further information on -- died after she was hospitalized following an attack that had happened a week prior.

Officials said that, in that incident, which happened at about 9:22 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, the woman suffered "multiple significant injuries" in a machete attack that happened in her home, located in the Glen Oaks Apartment Complex in Wall Township, NJ.

According to police, Alex Williams, 24, has been charged with murder following this incident. He had previously been apprehended and charged with attempted murder following the attack, officials said.

He is also facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child as the woman's child was in the "general proximity" of the attack, law enforcement officials said.

Williams is being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. He has a detention hearing tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 7, according to police officials.