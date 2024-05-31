The University of the Arts in Philadelphia is shutting down as of Friday, June 7, 2024.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education said it is withdrawing the university's accreditation. The withdrawal goes into effect this Saturday.

UArts said that it will not be enrolling a new class in the fall. In a statement, the university explained that it will work with current students to transfer to partnering schools like Temple University, Drexel University and others.

Schools that lose their accreditation have the right to appeal the action, but the commission says that earlier this week it was notified by UArts that the school is anticipating to close on Saturday.

The commission says that it requested what it calls a "supplemental information report" that was due on Wednesday at noon. It also requested a teach-out plan by June 7, 2024, that would give students a fair chance to finish their education.

UArts lost its accreditation because of what was submitted in the supplemental information report, according to MSCHE.

“University of the Arts is deeply saddened to announce it will be closing as of Friday, June 7, 2024. The closure means that the University will not enroll a new class in the fall and will support our continuing students in their progress to degree by developing seamless transfer pathways to our partners: Temple University, Drexel University, and Moore College of Art and Design, among others. Like many institutions of higher learning, UArts has been in a fragile financial state, with many years of declining enrollments, declining revenues, and increasing expenses. As operations wind down, the University will make every effort to support our students, faculty, and staff," the University of the Arts said in a statement shared with NBC10.

The university said that declining enrollment and revenues are what is forcing the school to close its doors because of increasing expenses, according to the statement shared by UArts.

“I am profoundly disappointed and frustrated by the University of the Arts loss of accreditation and upcoming closure. This esteemed arts school has been a cornerstone of creativity and culture in Center City Philadelphia for generations. Its loss is a significant setback and not only a devastating blow to our local community but also a significant setback for the arts and education in our city at large," Pennsylvania State Representative Ben Waxman said in a statement.

Officials with the university say they will be hosting town hall meetings for the school community. Information about these town halls will be shared over the weekend.

"We have done everything in our power to address this crisis and avoid the worst possible outcome: an abrupt closure. Yet we have reached this deeply painful outcome, which we know affects our entire community. We are grateful for all you’re doing to support one another during this most difficult time," the school's chair of the board of trustees, Judson Aaron and the school's president Kerry Walk said in a statement.

