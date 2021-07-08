Northeast Philadelphia

Punk Rocker Laura Jane Grace to Perform in Concert at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Musician Laura Jane Grace, of the band Against Me!, will play a solo set, along with opening musical act Brendan Kelly, at the site of Rudy Guiliani's infamous press conference in Northeast Philadelphia last year following the presidential election.

By Brian X. McCrone

A musician well known for a long career in punk rock is holding a concert at the site of what became one of the lowlights of the 2020 presidential election, Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Northeast Philadelphia.

Laura Jane Grace, the lead singer of Against Me!, will perform at the business located in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia on Sept. 25, she posted on Twitter on Thursday.

The show is already sold out. Brendan Kelly, lead singer of punk band The Lawrence Arms, will open the concert for Grace.

The musician could not be reached for comment, but told Rolling Stone in a statement, "This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA s--- show." 

It is unclear why the punk rockers will hold a concert at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which was the site of Rudy Giuliani's infamous press conference Nov. 7, 2020, in which the advisor to former President Donald Trump called into question the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania. Neither musician has Philadelphia roots.

Attorney for the President, Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media at a press conference held in the back parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping on November 7, 2020 in Philadelphia. The press conference took place just minutes after news networks announced that Joe Biden had won the presidency over Donald Trump after it was projected that he had won the state of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Trump and Giuliani did not accept the ex-president's defeat in Pennsylvania to current President Joe Biden. Biden won the state by more votes than Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

A message left for Four Seasons Total Landscaping was not immediately returned.

