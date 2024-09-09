Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia for the presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk speaks with National Constitution Center president and CEO Jeffrey Rosen about the preparations being made. She also speaks with Pennsylvania voters about what they want to hear from both Trump and Harris during the debate and the rest of the presidential race. Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

Jeffrey Rosen, National Constitution Center President and CEO

:33 – The significance of having the presidential debate in Philadelphia

1:08 – How the National Constitution Center is preparing for the debate

1:49 – The stakes of Tuesday’s presidential debate

2:27 – How the rules impact the dynamics of the presidential debate

3:18 – The importance of watching the entire presidential debate

4:07 – Appearance vs. substance in presidential debates

5:34 – The impact of the 2008 debate between Obama and Clinton at the National Constitution Center

6:31 – Things to watch for during Tuesday’s debate

Majesty Moreland, voter

7:50 – How she feels about the presidential race

8:09 – What she’s looking for in Tuesday’s debate

9:00 – How she feels about Kamala Harris and her policies

10:35 – Whether or not she will vote in November

11:20 – Issues she hopes Harris, Trump address in the debate

Neil Stolar, voter

11:53 – Keeping an open mind as the presidential race continues

12:40 – Whether or not the debate will influence who he votes for

Irma Fralic, voter

14:10 – What she wants to hear during the debate

14:35 – Whether or not she has an idea of what both candidates would do with foreign policy

Pam Barnes, voter

15:17 – What she hopes to hear from Harris, Trump during the debate

16:33 – Who she will vote for and why

