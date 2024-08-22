Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker’s spirited statements during the ceremonial roll call has made him one of the breakout stars of the Democratic National Convention. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk spoke with Mayor Walker about his late sister and how she inspired him. She also spoke with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about Harris and the importance of Pennsylvania in the 2024 presidential election.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

Interview with Pete Buttigieg

:38 – The importance of Pennsylvania in the 2024 presidential election

1:18 – Kamala Harris’ stance on fracking

2:05 – Whether or not a Harris administration would be similar to Biden’s administration

3:02 – What the VP nomination process was like

4:05 – Attacks on Tim Walz’s military service

4:21 – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

5:16 – Whether or not Buttigieg would serve in a Harris administration

5:31 – Whether or not Buttigieg would run for president again

Interview with Mayor Dwan B. Walker

6:15 – Mayor Walker introduces himself and Aliquippa

6:30 – What the roll call was like at the DNC

7:03 – How Walker’s late sister inspired him

9:43 – What it’s like to nominate a Black woman as president

11:08 – What made Walker attend the DNC

11:34 – What Walker represents

12:33 – Speaking with voters about the economy

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

