Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole has decided to step down from her role after leading the city's Department of Health after three years, according to the Parker administration.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as health commissioner for the past 3 years,” Bettigole said in a statement. “I am immensely proud of the work that has taken place in the Health Department and am profoundly grateful for the professionalism, expertise, and dedication found within the employees who I was fortunate to serve with.”

Bettigole was named Acting Health Commissioner in May 2021 after former commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley resigned.

Then Bettigole was appointed as the permanent health commissioner in November 2021.

During her time as Health Commissioner, Bettigole oversaw the development of a five-year strategic plan, led the department’s efforts to respond to multiple mass displaced person events and led Philadelphia through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Bettigole had spent years seeing patients in City health centers before she became Director of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention for the Department of Public Health in 2015.

“Dr. Bettigole has served our City and citizens well as Health Commissioner, and we thank her for all her public service to Philadelphia,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a news release. “The Health Department performs vital services for our residents, from primary care to vaccinations to alerting Philadelphia when communicable diseases are spreading, among many services, and we embrace its mission."

Deputy Health Commissioner Frank Franklin will step in as interim health commissioner as officials start the search for permanent leader of the health department.

"We’re gratified that Dr. Frank Franklin has agreed to serve as Interim Health Commissioner, and look forward to his continuing leadership on such issues as substance use prevention and harm reduction, and to working with him and the Department broadly to protect Philadelphians’ health," Parker said.

Parker's top deputy noted the contributions Bettigole has made.

“The City of Philadelphia owes Dr. Bettigole a debt of gratitude for her work in directing the Health Department through deeply troubling times, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” Managing Director Adam Thiel said. “She has worked diligently to improve health in our city, centering equity in all of her decisions, and expanding access to services. I wish her the very best of luck in her future endeavors and thank her for her service.”

Parker's Administration said her resignation will take effect on Feb. 15.

City officials said an announcement regarding the appointment of a chief medical officer for the health department will happen soon.