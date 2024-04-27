3 men injured after 3 separate shootings across Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating three separate shootings that left three men injured Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Police said the first incident happened Friday around 9:40 p.m. inside a deli on the 200 block of Church Lane.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police. He was transported to the hospital by police for treatment.

After an investigation, police said officers learned that a suspect had entered the deli and fired a single shot before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a thin build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask and black pants.

No further information about this incident is available.

Then, around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, police said a man in his 30s was dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle.

According to police, the man had sustained a single gunshot wound to the left abdomen and has been listed in critical condition.

Police said that during the course of the investigation, they were led to the 2100 block of East Cambria St. An individual believed to be the shooter, in this case, barricaded himself inside the property.

A barricade was declared at 11:21 a.m., and SWAT was called in to assist in the apprehension, according to police.

Police said SWAT gained entry into the property and arrested the male at 12:08 p.m. No further information is available at this time.

Then, around 10:29 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to another hospital after a 51-year-old man walked in with two gunshot wounds to his right calf.

Police said officers also responded to the reported scene of the shooting, at the 1400 block of N. 53rd St., but after checking the area, officers were unable to find a crime scene.

According to police, after receiving additional information, officers found the shooting scene on the 5400 block of Spruce St.

Police said the man had been listed in stable condition.

If anyone has information about any of the incidents, they are urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.