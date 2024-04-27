Philadelphia

Man wanted after attacking woman with wooden stick on Kelly Drive, police say

The incident happened Thursday around 5:15 p.m. at Kelly and Fountain Green Drives

By Cherise Lynch

Google Street View

Police are searching for a man they said assaulted a woman with a wooden stick on Kelly Drive Thursday night.

According to the police, the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at Kelly and Fountain Green Drives.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was approached by an unidentified man who reportedly asked her for a lighter.

Then, the man apparently struck the woman on the right side of her face with what was described as a wooden stick, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said the man fled the scene following the attack.

The woman sustained facial bruising, swelling, and a lacerated lip that required stitches, police said. She was treated at the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 30 and 40 years old, 5’9” to 5’10” tall, with a medium build, a full beard and gray/brown hair.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

first alert traffic Apr 20

Festivals, events lead to weekend road closures in Philly

University of Pennsylvania 16 hours ago

Penn interim president calls for pro-Palestinian protesters to leave campus

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaKelly Drive
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us