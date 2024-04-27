Man wanted after attacking woman with wooden stick on Kelly Drive, police say

Police are searching for a man they said assaulted a woman with a wooden stick on Kelly Drive Thursday night.

According to the police, the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at Kelly and Fountain Green Drives.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was approached by an unidentified man who reportedly asked her for a lighter.

Then, the man apparently struck the woman on the right side of her face with what was described as a wooden stick, according to police.

Police said the man fled the scene following the attack.

The woman sustained facial bruising, swelling, and a lacerated lip that required stitches, police said. She was treated at the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 30 and 40 years old, 5’9” to 5’10” tall, with a medium build, a full beard and gray/brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.