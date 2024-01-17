Health officials in Philadelphia are confirming another case of the measles as the city works to respond to the outbreak.

This is the ninth confirmed case of the measles in the city. Eight cases are Philadelphia residents and one is not a Philly resident.

This newly confirmed case is connected to the daycare outbreak recently reported at the Multicultural Education Station Day Care located at 6919 Castor Ave. from Dec. 20 or 21.

The Health Department offers the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine for free at City health centers.

Any child in Philadelphia can get vaccinated at any City health center. You can contact their call center at (215) 685-2933 to make an appointment.

Where can you get a free vaccination for measles?

They are also offering walk-in MMR vaccines at three City health centers for a limited time. Any Philadelphia resident is eligible. Visit these three locations Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.:

Health Center 3, 555 S. 43rd St.

Health Center 4, 4400 Haverford Ave.

Health Center 5, 1900 N. 20th. St.

You can also go to Health Center 10 located at 2230 Cottman Avenue on any of the following days between 8 a.m. and noon to get a vaccine:

Saturday, Jan. 20

Saturday, Jan. 27

Saturday, Feb. 10

During these walk-in hours, you don’t need an appointment. There’s no copay or fee for the vaccine, and you don’t even need an ID — just a piece of mail with your address on it.

What are the symptoms of measles?

If you have not already had the measles virus or have not been vaccinated from the disease, you can get sick.

The symptoms to look out for include:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes or pinkeye

Rash that usually starts as flat red spots on the face near the hairline that eventually spread down toward the neck, arms, legs and feet

The health department says you are protected from the virus if you:

Were born before 1957

Already had the measles virus

Have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine

Measles is a virus that can pass from person to person through direct contact or through the air by droplets from coughing or sneezing, according to officials.