Philly Health Commissioner Ousted Over Handling of MOVE Victims' Remains

What to Know Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley has resigned over his handling of the remains of the victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing, the city announced Thursday.

Farley learned of remains found by the Medical Examiner's Office that belonged to victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing but decided to cremate and dispose of them instead of fully identifying the remains and returning them to the family, according to Mayor Jim Kenney.

Kenney asked Farley to resign. His resignation comes on the 36-year anniversary of the MOVE bombing.

Mayor Jim Kenney asked Farley to resign after learning that, several years ago, Farley had cremated the remains of victims of the city's infamous MOVE bombing in 1985 instead of returning the remains to the victims' family.

“Earlier this week, I learned of a very disturbing incident involving the Philadelphia Department of Public Health that occurred during the first term of our administration,” Kenney wrote in a statement Thursday. “Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley disclosed that several years ago he learned of remains found by the Medical Examiner’s Office that belonged to victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing. Instead of fully identifying those remains and returning them to the family, he made a decision to cremate and dispose of them.”

Kenney described Farley's actions as lacking "empathy for the victims" and asked him to resign, effective immediately.

Kenney also placed Medical Examiner Dr. Sam Gulino on administrative leave pending an investigation. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole was appointed acting health commissioner. Kenney said he would start a national search to fill the position.

The resignation comes on the 36-year anniversary of the MOVE bombing, one of the darkest days in Philadelphia’s history.

On May 13, 1985, the City of Philadelphia ordered the bombing of a home housing members of the revolutionary, back-to-nature group MOVE in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood following a standoff and shootout with police.

The bombing killed six adults and five children inside the home, including Phil Africa, 11, Tomaso Africa, 8, Delicia Orr Africa, 13, Katricia Africa, 13 and Zanetta Africa, 11. Sixty-one nearby homes were then burned to the ground as the fire spiraled out of control.

MOVE members recently learned that decades ago, the city medical examiner gave human remains from the bombing site to Penn Museum for identification, sparking protests and outrage. It’s unknown at this time, however, if those were the remains of the same victims who were cremated and disposed of.

Mayor Kenney said he met with members of the Africa family and apologized for the way the situation was handled and “for how the City has treated them for the last five decades.”

“I also promised them full transparency into the outside review of this incident, as well as the handling — or mishandling — of all remains of every MOVE victim,” Kenney wrote.

A team investigating the incident will include people specifically approved by the Africa family, according to Kenney.

“While Dr. Farley disclosed, accepted responsibility, and resigned, it is imperative to understand the knowledge and actions of others in my administration at the time,” Kenney wrote. “In addition to identifying these individuals, it is my goal that this investigation and final report present a complete picture that’s been missing for far too long, and that it brings some comfort and closure to the victims’ families. My Administration has retained Dechert LLP to conduct this review.”

Kenney also formally apologized to the Africa family and members of MOVE on behalf of the city.

"Today marks 36 years since eleven Black Philadelphians — including children — were killed by their own government,” Kenney wrote. “We cannot rewrite history, but we pledge to use this recent revelation as an opportunity to pay dignity and respect to the victims, their families, and all Philadelphians who have suffered because of the MOVE bombing. We are actively engaging local stakeholders on appropriate and meaningful ways to commemorate MOVE, and we will share more on our plans in the coming weeks.”

Farley grew up in northern New Jersey and received his undergraduate degree from Haverford College. He was appointed by Kenney to be the city's top health official in February 2016. He was a major proponent of one of Kenney's biggest accomplishments: the sugary beverage tax.

Farley became the city's public face of the coronavirus pandemic, showing up daily on Zoom press conferences along with Kenney during the height of the outbreak. He continued twice a week video press briefings through last week.

He recently weathered another disastrous decision, but just barely. Kenney refused to ask for his resignation earlier this year, despite calls for Farley to be fired, after the health department gave thousands of vaccine doses to a private entity without any oversight or background checks. Farley's top deputy resigned amid the fallout from the city's relationship with the group called Philly Fighting COVID, which was run by a Drexel University student.

Farley had previously worked six years as New York City's health commissioner from 2009 to 2014 during Mayor Mike Bloomberg's tenure. His signature achievement there was restricting smoking in public places and raising the age to purchase cigarettes to 21.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.