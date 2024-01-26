Officials warn of possible hepatitis A exposure at Northeast Philly ShopRite

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of Hepatitis A virus in a person who works at a ShopRite in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials said the employee worked while infected at the ShopRite located at 6301 Oxford St.

The Health Department recommends that people who handled raw beef or pork or ate undercooked beef or pork purchased from the store’s meat counter between Jan. 4 and Jan. 21 receive Hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible.

If you have previously received two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine or have had Hepatitis A in the past health officials said you do not need to be vaccinated.

Health officials said no additional ill people have been reported and no other stores are affected.

Beef or pork that was purchased during the above-mentioned times and frozen should be discarded as a precaution, according to officials. Additionally, heating food and liquids to temperatures of 185°F (85°C) for at least 1 minute can kill the virus. Exposure to freezing temperatures does not kill the virus.

The Health Department is offering free Hepatitis A vaccine on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at a district health center located at 2230 Cottman Ave. You can also contact your healthcare provider or visit a pharmacy to receive a Hepatitis A vaccine.

If you develop Hepatitis A symptoms, the Health Department said to contact your doctor immediately.

If you need assistance you can contact the Health Department at 215-685-5488, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver. It can spread when a person who has Hepatitis A does not wash their hands very thoroughly after using the bathroom and then prepares food.

A person with Hepatitis A virus can spread the virus to others for two weeks before they have symptoms of liver infection through one week after these symptoms start.

People infected with Hepatitis A usually develop symptoms two to six weeks after they had contact with the virus. Illness can range from mild cases of diarrhea and vomiting to more severe symptoms of jaundice. Other symptoms include fever, low energy, stomach pain, and dark urine.