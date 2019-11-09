Philadelphia Republican Party Chairman Mike Meehan Resigns

Following historic Democratic victories in Philadelphia and surrounding counties earlier this week, the leader of Philly's Republican City Committee announced he is stepping down.

Mike Meehan, who had already scheduled a party meeting for Nov. 12, resigned after serving more than two years as chairman. In an emailed statement, Meehan said it "is time for a fresh start for the Philly GOP."

"It is my hope that new leadership will help our Party present the bold ideas needed to address the challenges our City faces, as well as clearly present an alternative to the ever more radical direc tion of both the national Democratic Party and the city's new progressive movement.

Elections for a new chairman will take place during the party's upcoming meeting. The committee did not name any potential replacements.

Pennsylvania Republican Chairman Lawrence Tabas thanked Meehan for his service and indicated the party will start looking for a replacement as soon as this weekend.

"Mike and his family have given a great deal to our Party and its causes," Tabbas said. "Tomorrow we’ll talk about how we move forward, but today I think it’s important that Mike knows how much we appreciate his service and wish him the very best."

The announcement came just days after Republicans lost one of their two at-large city council seats to a progressive newcomer. Kendra Brooks of the Working Families Party received more votes than both Republican incumbents David Oh and Al Taubenberger in Tuesday's election.

Brooks' victory meant that a third-party candidate will occupy an at-large city council seat for the first time in the city's history.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney slid easily into his re-election victory over little-known Republican Billy Ciancaglini.

Republicans also lost their hold on neighboring Delaware County for the time in generations. Democrats now control county governments in Delaware and Chester counties for the first time since the American Civil War.

