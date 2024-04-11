Cherelle Parker

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to look back on 1st 100 days

Mayor Parker will reflect on her first 100 days in office at a public event at a school in Kensington on April 11, 2024

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will mark her 100th day in office at an event Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

City officials, including Philadelphia' Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and school superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, will join the mayor to highlight the administration's work.

According to a news release, speakers will emphasize the Parker Administration's five pillars -- public safety, clean and green, economic opportunity, housing and education.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Russell Conwell Middle School and will be streamed on NBC10's digital entities.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Cherelle ParkerPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us