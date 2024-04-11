Mayor Cherelle Parker will mark her 100th day in office at an event Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

City officials, including Philadelphia' Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and school superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, will join the mayor to highlight the administration's work.

According to a news release, speakers will emphasize the Parker Administration's five pillars -- public safety, clean and green, economic opportunity, housing and education.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Russell Conwell Middle School and will be streamed on NBC10's digital entities.

