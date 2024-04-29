From governor to mayor? Delaware's John Carney sets sights on new city leadership role

Delaware Gov. John Carney is looking to stay in an executive leadership role -- albeit a smaller one -- after he leaves Dover.

The two-term Democrat on Monday announced his campaign to become the mayor of Wilmington.

"During my seven years as Governor, we’ve invested more in the City of Wilmington than any administration that came before us," Carney said in a news release on April 29, 2024. "Our state can be successful only if our city is successful. It’s as simple as that. We’ve driven new job creation in Wilmington, invested more than ever in affordable housing, expanded the Port of Wilmington, and built the first new public school in 50 years. As Mayor, I would stick to those priorities and focus on the future of our city."

He filed the paperwork to run for mayor with the Delaware Department of Elections.

Carney is term limited as the 74th governor of Delaware. A longtime Wilmington resident, Carney previously served as lieutenant governor of Delaware and as the state's lone congressperson in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Were he to win, Carney would be going from leading a state of just over 1 million people to leading a city of less than 72,000 residents.

The smaller constituency isn't phasing Carney's resolve to stay in public service.

"I will work with state officials, school districts, and community leaders to improve public education in city schools," Carney said "I will prioritize expanding affordable housing in Wilmington. I will invest in small and minority-owned businesses across the city. And as we’ve done at the state level, I will protect taxpayer dollars and make sure the city has a strong, sustainable financial position. I’m running for mayor because I love our city - and I believe Wilmington needs an experienced leader to move us forward.”

Fellow Democrat and former state treasurer Velda Jones-Potter is the only other candidate to announce a candidacy, at this point.

In October 2023, Democratic Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announced he wouldn't seek a third term as mayor.

"With deep regret but with satisfaction that this is the right decision, I am announcing that I will not be a candidate for mayor in 2024," the Democrat wrote in a "letter to the people of Wilmington."

Delaware's primary election is set for September.