Vehicle carrier crash ties up traffic along Route 202 in Montco

Municipal crews are working to clear a crash along Route 202 in Montgomery Township that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a load of vehicles.

According to officials in Montgomery County, drivers are advised to avoid Route 202 between Horsham and County Line roads, as crews work to clear the crash.

Vehicle Accident at 202 Parkway and Horsham Rd. Avoid the Area. pic.twitter.com/frLNhxYKDa — Montgomery Township (@MontTwp) April 29, 2024

The incident is believed to have happened just before noon when a truck carrying vehicles was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NBC10's SkyForce10 could see an overturned vehicle on the roadway shortly after the crash, along with another vehicle, that appeared to be heavily damaged, in the grass along the roadside.

As of about 12:30 p.m., traffic did not appear to be getting through the area.

Officials have not yet detailed what may have caused this crash, nor have they said if anyone was injured in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.