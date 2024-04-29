Montgomery County

Vehicle carrier crash ties up traffic along Route 202 in Montco

A tractor-trailer carrying vehicles was involved in a crash along Route 202 and Horsham Road in Montgomery Township on Monday

By NBC10 Staff

A crashed tractor-trailer carrying vehicles can be seen on US 202 in Montgomery County on Monday.
NBC10

Municipal crews are working to clear a crash along Route 202 in Montgomery Township that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a load of vehicles.

According to officials in Montgomery County, drivers are advised to avoid Route 202 between Horsham and County Line roads, as crews work to clear the crash.

The incident is believed to have happened just before noon when a truck carrying vehicles was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NBC10's SkyForce10 could see an overturned vehicle on the roadway shortly after the crash, along with another vehicle, that appeared to be heavily damaged, in the grass along the roadside.

As of about 12:30 p.m., traffic did not appear to be getting through the area.

Officials have not yet detailed what may have caused this crash, nor have they said if anyone was injured in the incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 21 mins ago

From governor to mayor? Delaware's John Carney sets sights on new city leadership role

South Street 5 hours ago

Jim's South Street is set to reopen this week. This is what we know

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us