Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is set to, once again, name a number of new officials to city offices on Tuesday.

However, her office has not yet detailed just which seats she is expected to fill.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to name new city officials on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The event will be livestreamed a the top of this story.

In a statement ahead of Tuesday's event, Parker's office said the day's announcement would include "an appointment that will impact Latino community engagement."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Earlier this month, Parker named Susan Slawson as the head of the city's Department of Parks and Recreation amid announcing directors for the Office of Faith and Interfaith, the Office of Muslim Engagement, the Office of Black Male Engagement, the Office of Women Engagement and other positions.

These officials join Parker's growing administration as she nears her 100th day in office -- at which time she plans to unveil a safety plan for the city.

Tuesday would mark Parker's 79th day on the job.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.