Former NJ code officer took $75,000 from taxpayers, officials say

A former code enforcement officer for the City of Ventnor has been charged with several offences after, officials claim, she kept thousands in payments for various city permits for herself.

According to law enforcement officials, on April 11, Michelle Calderon, 37, from Egg Harbor Township, NJ, a former code enforcement officer with the City of Ventnor, was charged with official misconduct, tampering with records, altering computer software to commit theft and related offenses.

Officials said that allegations against Calderon came to light after the City of Ventnor noticed a "discrepancy within its financial ledgers."

An investigation alleges that, between 2021 and 2023, Calderon took cash transactions that businesses and city residents paid for various city permits and kept cash for her own personal use.

Over those two years, officials claim, Calderon stole about $75,000 and she used city-owned computers to alter balance sheets in order to cover up the mishandled funds.

