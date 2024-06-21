Philadelphia Managing Director Adam Thiel discusses city's challenges, Kensington's future

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk spoke with Philadelphia Managing Director Adam Thiel about the challenges the city faces, the future of Kensington and the status of an investigation into overspending by the Office of Homeless Services during the city’s previous administration. Thiel also spoke with Lauren about whether or not he would ever consider running for office.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

1:05 – The transition from fire commissioner to managing director

2:04 – The differences between Mayor Kenney and Mayor Parker

3:13 – Thiel’s thoughts on his successor, Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson

3:53 – The next steps for Kensington

7:00 – The status of the people who were in Kensington’s homeless encampment

8:32 – How housing works for the previously unhoused

10:28 – Current timeline of the Riverview Wellness Village

12:30 – City’s involvement with treatment centers

13:41 – Status of homeless shelter in Fairmount after city council votes to block renewal of lease

16:14 – Pushback from city residents on homeless shelters

18:11 – The city budget proposal process

19:57 – The investigation of overspending in the Office of Homeless Services

24:00 – Fixing staffing issues at city prisons

26:44 – Expectations for full-time return to office for city employees

29:30 – Thiel on whether or not he would ever run for office

