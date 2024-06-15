Battleground Politics

Bucks County GOP Committee Chair Pat Poprik speaks on securing votes for Trump

NBC Universal, Inc.

Registered Democrats and Republicans are only separated by about 1,000 voters in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk speaks with Bucks County Republican Committee Chair Pat Poprik about what she’s doing to secure votes for Donald Trump. She also spoke with a Bucks County resident who remains undecided on who she plans to vote for in the 2024 election.

Watch and listen to Lauren's interview with Senator Steve Santarsiero here

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

:22 – Undecided Bucks County voter’s concerns over Biden, Trump

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

1:19 – Why Pat Poprik feels encouraged about the upcoming election

4:55 – Bucks County in the spotlight

6:12 – How Republicans are engaging with undecided voters

7:30 – Pat Poprik speaks on Biden

9:20 – Voter decisions and Nikki Haley voting trends

12:38 – Pat Poprik on abortion issue

15:05 – Upcoming plans and mail-in ballots 

Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk

Battleground Politics 2 hours ago

Sen. Steve Santarsiero speaks on securing votes for Biden in Bucks County

Decision 2024 22 hours ago

Democratic Pa. senator speaks on securing votes for Biden in Bucks County

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Battleground PoliticsDonald TrumpPennsylvaniaBucks CountyDecision 2024
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us