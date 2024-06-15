Bucks County GOP Committee Chair Pat Poprik speaks on securing votes for Trump

Registered Democrats and Republicans are only separated by about 1,000 voters in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk speaks with Bucks County Republican Committee Chair Pat Poprik about what she’s doing to secure votes for Donald Trump. She also spoke with a Bucks County resident who remains undecided on who she plans to vote for in the 2024 election.

Watch and listen to Lauren's interview with Senator Steve Santarsiero here

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

:22 – Undecided Bucks County voter’s concerns over Biden, Trump

1:19 – Why Pat Poprik feels encouraged about the upcoming election

4:55 – Bucks County in the spotlight

6:12 – How Republicans are engaging with undecided voters

7:30 – Pat Poprik speaks on Biden

9:20 – Voter decisions and Nikki Haley voting trends

12:38 – Pat Poprik on abortion issue

15:05 – Upcoming plans and mail-in ballots

