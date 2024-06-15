Sen. Steve Santarsiero speaks on securing votes for Biden in Bucks County

During the 2020 election, about 17,000 votes separated Joe Biden and Donald Trump in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with Biden winning by about four and a half points. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk speaks with State Senator Steve Santarsiero -- who serves as the Bucks County Democratic Committee Chair -- about the work his party is doing in Bucks County to secure votes for Biden. Lauren also spoke with a Bucks County resident who remains undecided on who she plans to vote for in the 2024 election.

Watch and listen to Lauren's interview with Bucks County Republican Committee Chair Pat Poprik here

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

:35 – Undecided Bucks County voter’s concerns over Biden, Trump

1:32 – Sen. Santarsiero on why he believes Biden will win Bucks County

3:03 – Biden’s chances of gaining Nikki Haley supporters

6:00 – Undecided Democratic voters

9:33 – Voter registration numbers and party performance

11:20 – Local engagement with voters

15:00 – The current situation in Harrisburg

