Ex-Philly Councilman to Learn Fate in Federal Corruption Case

Ex-Philadelphia councilman Bobby Henon is expected to learn his fate Wednesday after being convicted of federal public corruption-related crimes more than a year ago.

Henon, a Democrat representing Northeast Philadelphia who was first elected in 2011, was convicted in November 2021 in a federal trial that also brought down powerful labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty, the former leader of the IBEW Local 98 electricians’ union.

Dougherty was found to have bribed Henon for access to power and decision-making in City Hall while Henon received a salary and other things of value from Dougherty, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Dougherty was found guilty of eight counts while Henon was found guilty of 10.

Henon faces as much as 20 years in prison on the most serious offenses. However, NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio reports federal prosecutors will seek a term of eight to nine years instead.

In January 2022, Henon submitted his resignation to Philadelphia City Council President Darrell. Henon had previously vowed to keep his seat until his sentencing. He had already resigned as chair of four city council committees soon after his conviction in 2021.

Dougherty faces another two trials before he is sentenced, KYW Newsradio reported.

