Two days after being found guilty in his federal corruption trial, Philadelphia city councilman Bobby Henon has resigned as chair of multiple committees.

Henon, a Democrat, submitted a letter on Wednesday, relinquishing his role as Chair of the Committee on Public Property and Public Works, Chair of the Committee on Licenses and Inspections, Vice Chair of the Committee on Finance, and Vice Chair of the Committee on Public Health and Human Services.

Henon, 52, of Northeast Philadelphia, along with powerful labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty, 61, were both convicted of numerous counts of public corruption-related crimes on Monday following a monthlong federal trial in Center City. A jury found Dougherty guilty of eight counts and Henon guilty of 10 counts. They face as much as 20 years in prison on the most serious offenses.

Dougherty was found to have bribed Henon for access to power and decision-making in City Hall while Henon received a salary and other things of value from Dougherty, the U.S. Attorney's office said Monday following their convictions.

While Henon stepped down as chair of the four committees, he vowed to keep his seat on city council until his sentencing in February. Henon was first elected to Council in 2011.

Dougherty resigned as business manager of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, effective immediately, at a union meeting Monday night.

Local 98’s safety director, Mark Lynch, will serve as interim business manager of the union that has spent some $30 million in political advertising and donations since Dougherty took the helm in 1993.