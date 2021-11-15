What to Know We will learn the verdict in the federal corruption trial of John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon Monday afternoon.

Dougherty, of South Philadelphia, is the longtime business manager of IBEW Local 98. He had been charged with buying influence at City Hall through a former union member, Henon, who serves on City Council.

Dougherty and Henon have both vehemently defended their actions, arguing that Henon was not bought by Dougherty as federal prosecutors charged.

A jury has decided the case of Philadelphia’s most powerful labor union leader and a Philadelphia City Councilman, ending the biggest federal corruption trial in more than a decade.

The verdict in the monthlong trial will be announced around 1:30 p.m., after court personnel gather at the federal courthouse in Center City.

Henon is also on trial. The councilman representing parts of Lower Northeast Philadelphia was first elected in 2009, but continued for years to collect a $70,000 salary from Dougherty’s union.

Henon faced 18 counts and Dougherty faces 11, including conspiracy and honest services fraud, and a maximum 20-year sentence on the most serious charge.

The federal case laid bare how City Hall worked in the last decade during two mayoral administrations. Several high-ranking officials of Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration testified as witnesses at the trial.

Dougherty and Henon both vehemently defended their actions, arguing that Henon was not bought by Dougherty as federal prosecutors charged. Instead, they said, both were acting in their own self-interests and not colluding to provide Dougherty illegal access to power.

Dougherty, a major force in Pennsylvania politics, has steered more than $30 million over the years to mostly Democratic candidates, and his brother sits on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Jurors have heard wiretaps of his phone calls to Henon, Mayor Jim Kenney and others. And prosecutors closed their case Tuesday afternoon by playing a conversation between Dougherty and the mayor in November 2015, the month he took office, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

During the call, Dougherty says of Henon, “He's on my payroll.”

Following the conclusion of this trial, Dougherty faces a second trial on charges he and others embezzled more than $600,000 from IBEW Local 98.

What Is Johnny Doc Known for in Philly Politics?

Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation: Look no further to see the scope of Johnny Doc’s power than Pennsylvania’s current delegation serving in Washington D.C. The dots aren’t hard to connect. A.) John Dougherty’s union spends hundreds of thousands of dollars through political action committees on the 2015 campaign of his brother Kevin Dougherty, the state Supreme Court justice. B.) Kevin, a Democrat, is elected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in an election that gives Democrats a 5-2 advantage on the state’s highest bench. C.) The court rules that the Republican-majority Legislature’s congressional map is unconstitutional, and must be redrawn. Eventually, it redraws the map itself. D.) Democrats rejoice, then take nine seats in the 2018 midterm election.

The cost of soda in Philly: Fellow indictee Henon was the promoter of a soda tax back in 2015, even before Jim Kenney was elected mayor and ushered through what became Kenney’s defining legislation: the sugary beverage tax. It is helping pay for universal pre-K and a $500 million initiative called Rebuild, which is dedicated to renovating city rec centers and libraries and involves lots of union labor. Henon sits on the Rebuild board.

Blue-Collar pay: Johnny Doc is not only in charge of IBEW Local 98. He also sits atop the Philadelphia Building Trades Council, an umbrella group for dozens of labor unions. Whether it’s ratmobiles, or behind-the-scenes legislative efforts, Johnny Doc has kept developers and big corporations from subverting organized labor’s wages with non-union workers.

Semi-dark money in local elections: Dougherty deploys political action committees, also known as PACs, as conduits for donations to candidates across the spectrum, whether it’s for mayor, congress, or even district attorney, according to campaign finance reporting records.