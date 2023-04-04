How Malia Obama Is Taking a Major Step in Her Hollywood Career

Malia Obama is adding a new title to her resume: director.

The former First Daughter will make her directorial debut with a short film produced by Donald Glover's company, "Gilga" he told GQ in an interview published on April 4.

While there are no additional details about the project yet, it comes with its own risks.

"The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once," Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, told the outlet. "You're [Barack] Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around."

Not to worry though: Malia isn't without experience. After all, the 24-year-old worked alongside Glover, her mentor, on his Prime Video series Swarm. The show follows Dre, played by The Hate U Give actress Dominique Fishback, whose obsession with a Beyoncé-like musician turns her on a dark path.

The subject matter was no issue for Malia, who rose to the occasion by working in the writer's room for Swarm.

"Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on March 17. "She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table… She's really, really dedicated to her craft."

And Malia didn't get any special treatment just because she's the daughter of [former] President Obama.

"We can't be easy on her just because she's the [former] President's daughter," Glover told Vanity Fair last March. "Nah, she's very down to earth, and cool. So, it's not a problem at all."

Her talent has already shined through, as seen in Swarm's episode five "Girl, Bye," which she co-wrote with Janine. And there's still plenty more to come.

"I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," Glover told Vanity Fair. "Her writing style is great."