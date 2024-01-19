From Game of Thrones to Drake to the infamous "catch me outside" meme, Philadelphia police have made it a tradition to post pop culture-inspired warnings to city residents to not use cones or other items to save parking spots during snowstorms.

Police have said in the past that officers can, and will, confiscate any item used to reserve a parking space on a city street.

With the lack of significant snow in Philly over the past few years, it’s certainly been awhile since we’ve seen their warning, however. But just like Aragorn, the #NoSavesies message made a glorious return during Friday’s snowstorm with a social media post precious enough to impress Gollum himself.

The message was as clear as the beacons of Gondor. You shall not save!

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.