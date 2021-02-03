NoSavesies

Parking Spot Saver Warns, ‘Don't Park Here. It Be War'

Philly Police say officers can, and will, confiscate any item used to reserve a parking space on a city street.

By NBC10 Staff

Over the years, Philadelphia police have found funny and creative ways to warn residents not to save parking spaces on the street during snowstorms.

The practice, popular in some Philly neighborhoods where street parking is scarce, is both illegal and some would say, plain old unfair, but it can also cause a potentially dangerous confrontation.

That hasn’t stopped many residents from finding unique ways to mark their territories after heavy snowfall however, including one person who left a parking saver with a very straightforward message on Market Street between 39th and 40th streets on Wednesday. 

It’s a t-shirt over a chair with the words, “Don’t park here. It be war.” 

Philly Police say officers can, and will, confiscate any item used to reserve a parking space on a city street. They also encourage anyone to call 911 when they see an offending spot saver. 

