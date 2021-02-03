Parking Spot Saver Warns, ‘Don't Park Here. It Be War'

Over the years, Philadelphia police have found funny and creative ways to warn residents not to save parking spaces on the street during snowstorms.

The practice, popular in some Philly neighborhoods where street parking is scarce, is both illegal and some would say, plain old unfair, but it can also cause a potentially dangerous confrontation.

That hasn’t stopped many residents from finding unique ways to mark their territories after heavy snowfall however, including one person who left a parking saver with a very straightforward message on Market Street between 39th and 40th streets on Wednesday.

It’s a t-shirt over a chair with the words, “Don’t park here. It be war.”

Never change Philly pic.twitter.com/qC3VXtT1WX — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) February 3, 2021

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Philly Police say officers can, and will, confiscate any item used to reserve a parking space on a city street. They also encourage anyone to call 911 when they see an offending spot saver.