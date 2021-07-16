World's Largest Inflatable Slip ‘N Slide Comes to the Lehigh Valley

You can still practice riding downhill on the slopes at Bear Creek Mountain Resort this summer.

The world's largest inflatable Slip 'N Slide tubing course made its way to Pennsylvania on Friday. You can visit the attraction at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in the Lehigh Valley through Sept. 6.

"Slide the Slopes" includes over 20 courses that stretch more than 1.5 miles around the mountain, according to a news release from the resort. Visitors can slide down the mountain side-by-side in individual tubing lanes.

Bear Creek is running its "Magic Carpet and Triple Chair" to bring guests to the top of the course.

"Slide the Slopes" is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitors will have unlimited access to the course during a two-hour window.

Presale tickets are $24.99 for adults, and regular admission is $35. You can also purchase a family four-pack, which costs $21.25 per person.

More discounts are available for large groups, active military members and children ages 4 to 11. Free parking is available at the "Slide the Slopes" entrance area at Bear Creek.