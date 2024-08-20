Delaware

Woman steals nurse's identity to get jobs at Del. nursing homes, officials say

Nicole Vanhorn is accused of posing as a registered nurse in order to work at nursing homes in Delaware

By David Chang

NBC Connecticut

A Maryland woman is accused of stealing a registered nurse’s identity in order to work at nursing homes in Delaware.

Nicole Vanhorn was arrested on Aug. 19, following an investigation from the Delaware Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU).

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Vanhorn, a Maryland resident who also previously lived in Middletown, Delaware, tried to use a Pennsylvania-licensed nurse’s identity as well as fake education and professional credentials in order to obtain a Delaware nursing license, investigators said.

Since at least December 2022, Vanhorn used fake credentials and managed to get a job as a registered nurse at two Delaware long-term care facilities, according to investigators.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said there’s currently no evidence that Vanhorn treated any patients in Delaware, however.

Vanhorn is charged with criminal impersonation, identity theft, perjury, forgery and theft as well as misdemeanor offenses including practicing or offering to practice as a registered nurse without a license.

Vanhorn was arraigned and released on her own recognizance on all counts. She was also ordered to not have any contact with victims.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

2 charged in South Philly shootout that injured 72-year-old woman, killed dog

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Man sentenced for gun battle that led to death of boy, 7, in West Philly

If you have any additional information on Vanhorn, please contact the MFCU hotline at 302-577-5000.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us