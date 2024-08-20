Woman steals nurse's identity to get jobs at Del. nursing homes, officials say

A Maryland woman is accused of stealing a registered nurse’s identity in order to work at nursing homes in Delaware.

Nicole Vanhorn was arrested on Aug. 19, following an investigation from the Delaware Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU).

Vanhorn, a Maryland resident who also previously lived in Middletown, Delaware, tried to use a Pennsylvania-licensed nurse’s identity as well as fake education and professional credentials in order to obtain a Delaware nursing license, investigators said.

Since at least December 2022, Vanhorn used fake credentials and managed to get a job as a registered nurse at two Delaware long-term care facilities, according to investigators.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said there’s currently no evidence that Vanhorn treated any patients in Delaware, however.

Vanhorn is charged with criminal impersonation, identity theft, perjury, forgery and theft as well as misdemeanor offenses including practicing or offering to practice as a registered nurse without a license.

Vanhorn was arraigned and released on her own recognizance on all counts. She was also ordered to not have any contact with victims.

If you have any additional information on Vanhorn, please contact the MFCU hotline at 302-577-5000.