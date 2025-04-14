Fairmount

Police seek man who robbed medical marijuana dispensary in Fairmount at gunpoint

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of apprehending the man who, they say, robbed Herbology on Girard Avenue at gunpoint on April 4, 2025

By Hayden Mitman

Police officials in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down a man who, investigators claim, robbed a medical marijuana dispensary at gunpoint during an afternoon robbery on April 4, 2025.

According to police, officers responded to Herbology, located along the 2600 block of Girard Avenue, after a man, allegedly, robbed the store at about 2:45 p.m. on April 4, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

On Monday, police officials shared surveillance footage of the man believed responsible for this incident on social media.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

During the incident, officials said the man -- described as being in his 20s with a black heart tattoo on his nose and wearing a black and gray jacket and a black backpack at the time the incident happened -- handed the clerk a note demanding money from the register before he produced a handgun.

The man pointed the firearm at the clerk and was given about $360 before, police said, he fled the store headed west on Girard Avenue before turning north on 27th Street.

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department art asking anyone with information on this individual to contact the department's Central Police Division at 215-686-3093/3094 or by contacting the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477.)

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 8 hours ago

Man arrested in arson of Governor's home had ‘hatred' for Shapiro, police say

Delaware County 25 mins ago

Swarthmore College mourns graduates killed in upstate NY place crash

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fairmount
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us