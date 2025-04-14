Police seek man who robbed medical marijuana dispensary in Fairmount at gunpoint

Police officials in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down a man who, investigators claim, robbed a medical marijuana dispensary at gunpoint during an afternoon robbery on April 4, 2025.

According to police, officers responded to Herbology, located along the 2600 block of Girard Avenue, after a man, allegedly, robbed the store at about 2:45 p.m. on April 4, 2025.

On Monday, police officials shared surveillance footage of the man believed responsible for this incident on social media.

During the incident, officials said the man -- described as being in his 20s with a black heart tattoo on his nose and wearing a black and gray jacket and a black backpack at the time the incident happened -- handed the clerk a note demanding money from the register before he produced a handgun.

The man pointed the firearm at the clerk and was given about $360 before, police said, he fled the store headed west on Girard Avenue before turning north on 27th Street.

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department art asking anyone with information on this individual to contact the department's Central Police Division at 215-686-3093/3094 or by contacting the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477.)